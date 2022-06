JuJu Smith-Schuster is a very talented wide receiver and has shown it in his first years in the league at Pittsburgh. How will he fit with the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017. The most production of his career was in his rookie and sophomore campaigns where he totaled over 2200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Since then there have been questions surrounding the young receiver. In his first two seasons he was second on the depth chart behind Antonio Brown. Since Brown left Pittsburgh and Smith-Schuster became the number one guy his production has fell slightly.

