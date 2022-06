Princess Anne dressed to impress in a monochrome ensemble when she put in an appearance at the Epsom Derby racecourse on Saturday. The 71-year-old joined her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Zara Tindall and other royal family members for day three of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Anne looked elegant in a white knee-length dress with a subtle black check print as she filled in for her mother the Queen, who has been forced to cancel her attendance amid her ongoing mobility issues.

