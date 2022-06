It is with much sadness that we inform you of the death of Jon Robert Garlinghouse, 64, of Rome. Jon was a kind man with a gentle soul. He would light up a room with his smile and made the people he met feel special. Jon was born in Syracuse, NY, on August 12, 1957. He graduated from Rome Free Academy, SUNY Tech and The Massachusetts School of Law. Jon was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1993. His law firm was a general law practice in Medford, MA. In 2004, Jon was married to the former Jo Dawn Lambert.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO