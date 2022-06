Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is out with a new TV ad aimed at Republican Herschel Walker as the pair face off in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The 30-second spot appears to be Warnock’s first attack ad tracked by the firm AdImpact, and it features footage of Walker, a former college football star, promoting a body spray and claiming it can kill the virus that causes Covid-19.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO