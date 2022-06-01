ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SjFj_0fwoIKFW00

June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver.

The Avalanche scored three times in the first period and four times in the second in the 8-6 victory Tuesday at Ball Arena. Defenseman Cale Makar chipped in a goal and two assists.

"It was a good one for us," Compher told reporters. "We are going to have some stuff to clean up. A lot of guys chipped in offensively, but I think we have a lot to clean up defensively if we want to win more games in the series."

Wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen and centers Andrew Cogliano, Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri also scored in the victory. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 13 of 16 shots, but sustained an upper body injury and left in the second period.

"Hats off to them, they didn't quit," MacKinnon said. "We knew they weren't going to quit. ... A lot of resilience on that team. I am happy we got the win."

Oilers left wing Evander Kane drew first blood 5:04 into the first. Compher answered 36 seconds later to tie the score. MacKinnon gave the Avalanche the lead with 4:50 remaining in the period.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman followed with another game-tying goal, extending his scoring streak to six-consecutive games. Makar then beat Oilers net minder Mike Smith with an unassisted score with 14 seconds left in the period to give the Avalanche a final edge.

Kadri scored on a power play 32 seconds into the second. Oilers center Ryan McLeod scored another goal less than three minutes later, but the Avalanche responded with three unanswered scores to take control.

Rantanen started the streak with a score 4:38 into the second. Compher and Cogliano found the net within the next 12 minutes for a 7-3 Avalanche lead.

Center Connor McDavid scored his eighth goal of the postseason 31 seconds after the Cogliano score, but the Oilers still trailed by three goals to start the third.

Oilers center Derek Ryan cut into the deficit with another score 3:28 into the final period. Fellow center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added another score on a power play with 12:36 remaining, which cut the deficit to one goal.

The Oilers would not find the net again. Landeskog finished the night with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Avalanche will host the Oilers in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Ball Arena.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX Sports

Francouz, Kadri lead Avs to 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri had three assists in a 2:04 span in the second period, backup Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his second career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

The 2014 Rangers-Lightning Blockbuster That Reshaped Both Franchises

Heading into the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers found themselves in a great position. For the Lightning, they were near the top of the Atlantic Division despite a gruesome early-season injury to superstar Steven Stamkos, whereas the Rangers were considered to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference with their core of elite talent up and down the ice. At the very least, both teams were expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they would be adding depth for a postseason push.
NHL
markerzone.com

ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES WINNER OF THE 2022 JACK ADAMS AWARD

Each night through the Conference Finals, the National Hockey League is announcing award winners and Thursday night was the Jack Adams Award. The Jack Adams Award is given annually to the NHL coach who is "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." This year, the National Hockey...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get major Darcy Kuemper blow for Game 2 vs. Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche were dealt a troubling injury blow in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers when starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper exited the game. The Avalanche described the knock as an upper-body injury, and he was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz. Per Peter Baugh, ahead of Game 2, Kuemper was not on the ice for Colorado’s Thursday morning skate, which certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NHL HAS NO INTENTION TO DISCIPLINE LANDESKOG AFTER HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Per Peter Baugh, the NHL has no interest in disciplining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog for hit hit on EDM F Kailer Yamamoto. This comes after Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said his player was in a vulnerable position & the hit was high, in his opinion. Here is the hit:
NHL
Yardbarker

Mike Smith in for the Edmonton Oilers, Darcy Kuemper out for the Colorado Avalance

Big news in Colorado as Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is out for game two against the Edmonton Oilers. After leaving game one with an upper-body injury, Avs head coach Jared Bednar said it would be Pavel Francouz’s net tonight. During Colorado’s morning skate, Francouz was seen in the starters...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Mikko Rantanen
FOX Sports

Kuemper out for Game 2 vs Edmonton due to upper-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference final due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche will go with Pavel Francouz in net against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Kuemper suddenly left Game...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The stunning results of Avalanche’s magnificent job at slowing down Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

Life is supposed to be easy for the Edmonton Oilers because they have Connor McDavid, the consensus pick for the best player on the planet today, and Leon Draisaitl, who, like McDavid, had over 100 points back in the regular season. However, the Colorado Avalanche have done a masterful job thus far in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference finals at neutralizing the duo.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Kadri out for remainder of Western Conference Final for Avalanche

EDMONTON -- Nazem Kadri will miss the rest of the Western Conference Final for the Colorado Avalanche after he sustained an undisclosed injury early in the first period of Game 3 on Saturday. Kadri was injured when he was checked hard into the boards by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Colorado Avalanche#Ball Arena
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche (Game 3)

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers return to home ice on Saturday night for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche. After dropping Games 1 & 2 at Ball Arena, the Oilers look to leverage the home crowd and fight their way...
DENVER, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
368K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy