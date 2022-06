At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO