Evansville, IN

EVPL Partnering With “The Teacher Locker For Seasons of Sharing”

 May 31, 2022

Evansville, IN, May 31, 2022 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with the Teacher Locker in our next Seasons of Sharing. The Seasons of Sharing initiative was launched in December 2021 to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives....

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund Releases Final Report To The Community

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund Releases Final Report To The Community. (Nearly Half A Million Individuals Impacted) Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announces the release of its final report to the community. The Fund, which launched in April 2020, impacted the lives of nearly half a million local individuals in need of critical services related to the pandemic. In addition, the Fund provided vital operational support to ensure local nonprofits could continue serving those in need. Over a period of 18 months, the Fund awarded grants totaling $6.6 million to 126 nonprofits serving Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. The grantees submitted monthly reports detailing the utilization of grant funds, which were used in compiling the final report to the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
JUNE 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY’S

24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 1,000 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. GIFT GIVEAWAYS. Qualified Bally Rewards Members receive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Police Department Police Pension Board

The Evansville Police Department Pension Board will hold an Executive Session on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in Room 307 of the Civic Center Plaza. The Executive Session will be closed as provided by:. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(7). For discussion of records classified as confidential...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CenterPoint Energy’s Moratorium Extension Set To Expire

Customers Are Encouraged To Contact The Company For Payment Assistance Options. Evansville – June 1, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy’s extended utility moratorium for Indiana residents is set to expire, and disconnections for non-payment will resume on June 13. Customers with past due balances are encouraged to contact CenterPoint Energy to discuss payment options and resources available to avoid service disruption.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
George Swanson Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – For the third time in six days, University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has made an addition to his coaching staff. On Thursday, Ragland announced the appointment of George Swanson as an assistant on his first Purple Aces staff. “I have known...
EVANSVILLE, IN

