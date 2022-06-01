EVPL Partnering With “The Teacher Locker For Seasons of Sharing”

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund Releases Final Report To The Community. (Nearly Half A Million Individuals Impacted) Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announces the release of its final report to the community. The Fund, which launched in April 2020, impacted the lives of nearly half a million local individuals in need of critical services related to the pandemic. In addition, the Fund provided vital operational support to ensure local nonprofits could continue serving those in need. Over a period of 18 months, the Fund awarded grants totaling $6.6 million to 126 nonprofits serving Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. The grantees submitted monthly reports detailing the utilization of grant funds, which were used in compiling the final report to the community.

