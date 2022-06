INDIANAPOLIS (June 1, 2022) — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 AgriVision Award, the highest agricultural honor presented by the state. This award, now in its 16th year, was established by the Lt. Governor and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is, and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

