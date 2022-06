Binance Custody is a name that is quickly gaining considerable traction in the crypto and blockchain sector, and for good reason. Despite the fact that the service was only launched last year, it is indicative of a growing worldwide trend wherein an increasing number of companies, projects and individuals are all actively searching for reliable custody services through which they can safely store their digital assets. It is with this exact mindset that LABEL Foundation, an initiative primarily focused on revolutionizing the music industry and bringing it to the forefront of Web3, recently decided to officially integrate with Binance Custody in order to provide reliable and secure custody services to customers.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO