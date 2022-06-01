ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNI Looks To Fast-Track Certifying Paraeducators As Full Teachers

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Cedar Falls, IA) — A new program at the University of Northern Iowa could help ease the state’s teacher shortage by allowing paraeducators to become certified teachers without leaving their current jobs. All classes for the two-year program, called the Purple Pathway for Paraeducators, will be offered online outside of normal work hours. Colleen Mulholland, dean of the U-N-I College of Education, says more schools are looking within their own classrooms to develop new teachers. She says paras have experience in the classroom which makes them good candidates to become new teachers. Applications for the program will be accepted starting this week.

Community Policy