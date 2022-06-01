News Briefs

Orion village board authorized street closings for the 50th Orion Fall Festival, which will be Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5. Fifth Street will be closed east of Central Park for the carnival’s use, Village President Jim Cooper told board members on Monday, May 16. Also, 10th Avenue will be closed from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 6, in front of the bars. A huge tent will cover most of the block for the Dueling Pianos performance and dances.

ORION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO