Henry County, IL

News Briefs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving Day - Life of Laura Ingalls Wilder June 22 at 2 PM. Dirty Laundry - Bishop Hill Ladies June 29 at 2 PM. The first dinner in the park will be held June 8th in Veterans Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Galva High School Volleyball Team will put...

Looking Back Galva

Full time ambulance service will return to the Galva-Bisshop Hill area - very soon, according to Galva Mayor Tom Hartman. "We're up and running!" Hartman said minutes after announcing that likelihood at the June 5 Galva City Council meeting. Jennifer Yarger of Galva sings out as the fountain in Veterans...
GALVA, IL
Daniel Swanson challenged by Matthew Rauschert in District 71 GOP primary election

Incumbent Daniel Swanson of Alpha will try to hold off challenger Matthew Rauschert of Avon in the GOP primary for the newly drawn District 71. Swanson was elected as District 74 state representative in November 2016 after longtime Republican legislator Don Moffitt retired. Republican voters in a June 28 primary election will decide who should represent the party in the November general election. Christopher Demink is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for District 71.
ALPHA, IL
Who's running for Illinois representative in District 93?

State Rep. Mark A. Luft, 91st District, will attempt to retain his seat in Illinois House in the GOP primary June 28. He will face challenger Travis Weaver. With the redrawn boundaries, Luft, who was elected in 2020, finds himself in the 93rd District. Candidate Weaver is the son of Chuck Weaver, former GOP state senator, who represented the 37th District from 2015 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
Orion Village Board grants Fall Fest street closures

Orion village board authorized street closings for the 50th Orion Fall Festival, which will be Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5. Fifth Street will be closed east of Central Park for the carnival’s use, Village President Jim Cooper told board members on Monday, May 16. Also, 10th Avenue will be closed from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 6, in front of the bars. A huge tent will cover most of the block for the Dueling Pianos performance and dances.
ORION, IL
24 Henry County girls vying for Little Miss title

The Henry County Fair’s Little Miss pageant will be Wednesday, June 15, at the grandstand on the fairgrounds in Cambridge. Twenty-four girls are in the competition to succeed 2021 Little Miss Ivery Hull. The girls, their hometowns, ages, sponsors and parents are:. Berkley Granell, Geneseo, 5, Made for More...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Looking Back Orion

Orion Middle School teacher Patty Coburn presents a red carnation to Sarah Simenec at the end of promotion exercises on Friday June 1, at Orion High School. Brian Doxstader left, accepts a certificate of promotion from Orion school board member Paul Bolhous on Friday June 1 at Orion High School.
ORION, IL
21 Junior Miss contestants to compete in Henry County Fair pageant

The Junior Miss and Miss Henry County Fair pageant will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the grandstand at the fairgrounds in Cambridge. Twenty-one girls are competing to succeed 2021 Junior Miss Bella VanOpdorp. The girls, their hometowns, ages, sponsors and parents are:. Vivienne York, Cambridge, 11, sponsored...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Looking Back Geneseo

The Geneseo Community Park District, which operates the community center, indoor and outdoor pools, Old Athletic Field and Central Theatre — will undergo a change in leadership at the end of the summer. Bob Orsi, who's been the district's director since 1975 plans to retire. Darlene Holland has been...
GENESEO, IL
Galva students earn Presidential Achievement Award

Thirty three 8th graders were promoted Thursday night. They include: Hallie Anderson, McKenna Anderson, Sarah Burris, Christopher Collister, Milam Craig, Kimber Dailey, Alexander Davis, Zaydi Ensley, Theodore Fones, Natalie Hawes, Lilly Hollenbeck, Ryanne Hutchinson, Ella Ingels, Jaxson Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Braden Murphy, Allison Nordstrom, Hannah Osborne, Ian Pacheco, George Petty, Wyatt Rohrig, Katlyn Rouch, Matthew Rouch, John Sloan, Jatavius Smith, Lycan Stach, Blake Stahl, Reese Sumner, Kailynn Townsend, Alexander Traff, Christa Whiteside, Amelia Wigant, and Collin Wigant.
GALVA, IL
Orion Middle School students receive awards

Orion Middle School faculty presented academic and leadership awards to students on Thursday, April 26. Citizenship Awards — Allison Taets, Jaret Rodriguez. Principal’s Award, Illinois Principals Association — Kyler Owens, Hayden Gehring. Leadership Award, Prairieland Conference — Maggie Dochterman, Max Larson. Top 10 percent grade point...
ORION, IL
