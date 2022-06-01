News Briefs

Thirty three 8th graders were promoted Thursday night. They include: Hallie Anderson, McKenna Anderson, Sarah Burris, Christopher Collister, Milam Craig, Kimber Dailey, Alexander Davis, Zaydi Ensley, Theodore Fones, Natalie Hawes, Lilly Hollenbeck, Ryanne Hutchinson, Ella Ingels, Jaxson Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Braden Murphy, Allison Nordstrom, Hannah Osborne, Ian Pacheco, George Petty, Wyatt Rohrig, Katlyn Rouch, Matthew Rouch, John Sloan, Jatavius Smith, Lycan Stach, Blake Stahl, Reese Sumner, Kailynn Townsend, Alexander Traff, Christa Whiteside, Amelia Wigant, and Collin Wigant.
