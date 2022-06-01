ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend Who Broke Into Her SE Houston Apartment

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend who investigators say broke down her door as he tried to force his way inside. It happened on Sunday night at an apartment located in...

wercfm.iheart.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman carjacked outside Harris Co. retail store

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after an elderly woman was carjacked on Saturday morning in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the armed carjacking occurred outside a retail store at 15955 FM 529, near Highway 6. Gonzalez said a suspect, with pistol in hand, approached the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were shot after a suspect opened fire outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to HPD. Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard. According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for missing teenager

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager. Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Serenity Powell. Powell was last seen on Friday after leaving the 14000 block of Briar Forest Drive in an unknown direction of travel. Powell is a Black female, 5'3" tall, 100 pounds,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Khou
Click2Houston.com

2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February. Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigate deadly shooting of man in southwest Houston

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut and Club Creek. When authorities arrived, they found a wounded man who told them he had been shot. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man wanted in deadly shooting arrested in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man was arrested by HPD SWAT officers in southwest Houston, according to police. This started sometime after midnight early Thursday in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Murder suspect barricaded in southwest Houston apartment: police

HOUSTON - Police say a murder suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southwest Houston. The scene is located in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive. Police say officers are actively trying to arrest the suspect. He is believed to be alone in the apartment, according to HPD. This...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed at Inwood apartment complex

A man was shot to death inside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The identity of the victim, who was 44 years old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner, according to a May 25 news release from HPD. HPD said...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy