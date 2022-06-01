ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Health Official: Kids Need COVID Boosters Before Summer Starts

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mp4Ow_0fwoFcPL00

(Iowa City, IA) — Health experts are encouraging Iowans to make sure their children are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations before summer vacation starts. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control expanded its recommendations for booster doses to include children who are five to eleven years old. Mike Brownlee, chief pharmacy officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says kids should be fully vaccinated — and boosted — before heading off to summer activities. Brownlee says state data show just about a quarter of the state’s five-to-eleven-year-olds are fully vaccinated, and COVID cases are rising across the country. Federal health officials recommend children get the booster shot five months after their last dose, or three months after if they are immunocompromised.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Amazon Ramps Up Criticism Of Anti-Trust Bill Co-Authored By Grassley

(Seattle, WA) — Online retail giant Amazon is ramping up its criticism of an anti-trust bill co-authored by U-S Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobucar of Minnesota. Amazon maintains its consumer business targeted by the bill is more like big-box retailers Walmart and Target than it is like Apple, Facebook, or Google. The company is trying to distance itself from other tech giants that are being focused on. Grassley’s legislation would limit giant tech firms from giving preferential treatment to their own products.
SEATTLE, WA
Western Iowa Today

Creighton Survey Shows Economic Problems In Midwest

(Omaha, NE) — A monthly survey shows the economic pictures for Iowa and the Midwest are darkening, with a few sunny breaks in the clouds. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the overall figures for Iowa sank during May, as did the numbers for the nine-state region. The survey shows the greatest economic threats for the rest of 2022 include supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, and labor shortages.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Racing And Gaming Expected To Pause Licensing Process

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that places a two-year hold on new gambling licenses is on the governor’s desk and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator anticipates the licensing process will go on hold. Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says it’ll be difficult to do much in terms of moving forward with an application process if the bill goes into law. Governor Kim Reynolds has not yet indicated if she will sign the casino moratorium bill into law. The Commission is scheduled to meet tomorrow in Emmetsburg and were going to discuss starting the licensing process.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Health
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Iowa City, IA
Coronavirus
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Hopeful of Compromise on Gun Control Legislation

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he is hopeful to hear of efforts to reach a compromise on gun control legislation. The Iowa Republican says Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut are meeting this week to establish a framework to find common ground on a response to recent mass shootings. Under legislation authored by Grassley called “The Eagles Act” trained professionals would be tasked with working to identify and manage threats at the high school level before they occur. The Eagle is the mascot for the Parkland, Florida school where a student killed 17 people.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Leader Blames “Gaming Fatigue” For Casino Moratorium Passage

(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican leader of the Iowa Senate says there is “gaming fatigue” at the state Capitol. Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says that’s why a temporary moratorium on new casino licenses was quickly passed last week. Whitver says there was no push-back during the Senate debate on the moratorium. There are 19 state-licensed casinos operating in Iowa. The moratorium on new licenses will be in effect until July 2024.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Texas Man arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Texas man is in custody in Montgomery County on assault charges. Red Oak Police arrested 57-year-old Pablo Rivera Junior, of Lubbock, Texas on Thursday night in the 1600 block of E. Summit Street on a simple assault charge. Officers transported Rivera to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300.00 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Says Senate Will Address Gun Violence

(Washington, DC) Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says gun violence will be addressed in the Senate, following last week’s shootings at a Texas elementary school. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, calls the slayings in Uvalde “a horrible, evil act.” A bipartisan group of senators is working on a compromise plan that would bridge the gap between making schools safer while not infringing on people’s constitutional rights. Ernst says they are trying to get to the root cause of some of these mass shootings and trying to prevent them in the future while maintaining people’s Second Amendment rights.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Health Clinics#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Gas Price Increases Aren’t Over Yet

(Des Moines, IA) — Triple-A Iowa reports the price of regular unleaded gasoline went up another 12 cents across the state last week. The latest average for consumers is four-dollars, 35-cents a gallon. That means the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is a dollar-47 higher than it was a year ago. Retail diesel prices in Iowa did come down three cents to a statewide average of five-dollars, 17-cents a gallon. Prices for gasoline and diesel in Iowa remain below the national averages.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy