ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphys, CA

REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy play St. Louis Friday

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

REO Speedwagon hits include "Keep On Loving You," and "Can't Fight This...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 1

Related
flovalleynews.com

Four Bands Reunited at KOC After 40 Years

As the old song goes, “The boys are back in town.” Well, at least they were on Saturday, May 14. After four decades apart, four bands reunited to jam together at the Knights of Columbus Duchesne grounds for what was dubbed the “Flo Mo Rock Show.”. What...
FLORISSANT, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Ellisville's Clancy's Irish Pub is a Classic Watering Hole

Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Murphys, CA
State
California State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Saint Louis, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cronin
Person
Dave Amato
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
FOX 2

Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 Hauler Parade

ST. LOUIS – The Hauler Parade took place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured video of the haulers traveling from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Petty kicks off race weekend at WWTR

NASCAR legend Richard Petty, left, and World Wide Technology Raceway owner and CEO Curtis Francois talk before cutting the ribbon Friday for the first-ever NASCAR race weekend at the track. On Saturday, the raceway will host the Toyota 200 Camping World Truck Series and a performance by Nelly. On Sunday the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 2:30 p.m. Post-race events include a performance by Old Dominion. (Scott Cousins)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Styx#Hollywood Amphitheater
The Telegraph

After total collapse brings loss, Alton Legion must 'forget about it and go on'

BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 billed as 'great weekend for all'

The first ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic, sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.
MADISON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Arch's Elevator Gets Stuck For Hours, Visitors Rescued

People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Cross-country cycling group passes through Alton

A group of about 12 bikers on a cross-country ride passed through Alton early Friday morning. The group was participating in the American Cycling Association's Trans-Am East Express bicycle ride from Washington D.C. to Florence, Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy