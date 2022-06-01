$5K reward offered for info on alleged bank robber in Kent

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for a person who allegedly brandished a handgun and robbed a Huntington Bank location in Kent Tuesday.

The robbery happened Tuesday at Huntington Bank, 101 Main Street in Kent.

The unknown individual approached the teller, presented a note and brandished a weapon.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Division of FBI.

The unknown individual was seen in surveillance video wearing a pink sweatshirt, a pink purse and a COVID mask.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Huntington Bank.

Anyone with information can request anonymity when calling the FBI at 216-522-1400.

