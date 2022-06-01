Greenville parking plan raises concerns among downtown business owners

Re-writing Greenville’s current downtown parking policy isn’t necessary, the city just needs more enforcement, several business owners said during a Tuesday input session on the proposal.

The City of Greenville has designed a new parking plan to encourage faster turnover of on-street parking and more use of city parking lots.

The new plan also significantly increases the amount of money downtown residents, business owners and their employees will pay for parking.

City officials began re-writing parking rules for the downtown business area in 2019. The pandemic delayed its launch.

Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said staff believe it is time to implement the plan since a hotel is under construction in the downtown area, another hotel and apartment complex are coming and other development is planned for the fringes of the downtown area.

“With all that development that is moving forward we thought it was a good time to bring back to the public a parking plan for Uptown Greenville that will take us through the next 20, 25 years,” Cowin said.

Businessman Michael Glenn said the new development is welcomed but noted the number of empty storefronts in the area. He worried the proposed parking plan would snuff out the flame of development.

Glenn also was concerned because only four business owners/managers were at Tuesday’s meeting. A previous session in February drew about 100 people.

The city will hold another input session from 12:30-2:30 p.m. today in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St. A presentation to the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors also is planned..

Cowin said the city wants to implement the new plan by the fall.

The proposal would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, violators will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.

Parking in city lots would be free for the first hour and 75 cents an hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking period in lots.

Instead of signing in at a kiosk, Corey Barrett, city special events liaison, said motorists would register with the city’s Passport app on their mobile phone or dial a telephone number that will be posted and registered, he said. Merchants, if they want, will be able to set up parking for customers through Passport.

People living in the downtown area will have two parking choices. They could get a reserved parking lease for $70 a month, $420 for six months, $840 a year or an unreserved lease that would be $55 a month, $330 for six months, $660 a year.

Two leasing options also would be available for business owners and employees.

The employee or employer permits would be $40 a month, $240 for six months or $480 a year.

The employee permit is assigned to a specific car. Employers will be able to purchase up to 10 permits that come with hangers that can be exchanged among employees.

Revenue generated by the new fee structure would pay for maintenance at the Fourth Street Parking Deck and paving of city-owned parking lots, Cowin said.

“I find it very alarming because I’m someone who appreciates shopping Uptown,” Councilwoman-elect Marion Blackburn said. Like Glenn, she worries the new rules will slow development in the area. She also said the proposed residential permits appear punitive.

“All I can say is that’s a deal if you look across other urban environments,” Cowin said. “If you go into other areas you are looking at $90 to $100 a month.”

Glenn asked why better enforcement of existing rules couldn’t accomplish the city’s objectives.

Barrett said parking enforcement has between three or four officers covering the entire city which made consistent enforcement difficult. Glenn asked if enforcement was really necessary in parts of the city.

James Speight, owner of Greenville Academy of Mixed Martial Arts, said his is a niche business that doesn’t draw pedestrian traffic.

He said he already doesn’t offer Wednesday afternoon classes when the Umbrella Market is operating because parking is difficult then.

Speight, who has been in the downtown area for more than 20 years, said if a customer ends lessons because they are ticketed or having problems parking, that’s lost revenue.

Blackburn said she believed flexibility is needed. She pointed out that people who park on-street currently get two hours of free parking, which gives them flexibility if an appointment runs longer than anticipated.

Brianna Long, manager of Pitt Street Brewing Company, said she believes customers would stop visiting the business if they have to pay a few dollars for parking.

Prior to the session, Garry Nobles, owner of Garry’s Skin Grafix Tattoo on Evans Street and the building where The Scullery is located, said the $480 per employee permit was too high.

“I can’t bring that to my employees, they can’t afford it. Most waitresses and waiters and artists, say the people who work at Emergy Gallery, don’t get paid that type of money to pay that fee,” Nobles said. “In today’s climate it is very, very hard to retain employees and recruit employees.”

Nobles said he’ll probably buy his employees’ a parking pass, which will be an extra $2,500-$3,000 a year paid to the city.

“I’m already paying this town $3,200 a year in property taxes which should cover some of this down here.”