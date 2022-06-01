ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville parking plan raises concerns among downtown business owners

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5hHN_0fwoEkZm00

Re-writing Greenville’s current downtown parking policy isn’t necessary, the city just needs more enforcement, several business owners said during a Tuesday input session on the proposal.

The City of Greenville has designed a new parking plan to encourage faster turnover of on-street parking and more use of city parking lots.

The new plan also significantly increases the amount of money downtown residents, business owners and their employees will pay for parking.

City officials began re-writing parking rules for the downtown business area in 2019. The pandemic delayed its launch.

Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said staff believe it is time to implement the plan since a hotel is under construction in the downtown area, another hotel and apartment complex are coming and other development is planned for the fringes of the downtown area.

“With all that development that is moving forward we thought it was a good time to bring back to the public a parking plan for Uptown Greenville that will take us through the next 20, 25 years,” Cowin said.

Businessman Michael Glenn said the new development is welcomed but noted the number of empty storefronts in the area. He worried the proposed parking plan would snuff out the flame of development.

Glenn also was concerned because only four business owners/managers were at Tuesday’s meeting. A previous session in February drew about 100 people.

The city will hold another input session from 12:30-2:30 p.m. today in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St. A presentation to the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors also is planned..

Cowin said the city wants to implement the new plan by the fall.

The proposal would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, violators will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.

Parking in city lots would be free for the first hour and 75 cents an hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking period in lots.

Instead of signing in at a kiosk, Corey Barrett, city special events liaison, said motorists would register with the city’s Passport app on their mobile phone or dial a telephone number that will be posted and registered, he said. Merchants, if they want, will be able to set up parking for customers through Passport.

People living in the downtown area will have two parking choices. They could get a reserved parking lease for $70 a month, $420 for six months, $840 a year or an unreserved lease that would be $55 a month, $330 for six months, $660 a year.

Two leasing options also would be available for business owners and employees.

The employee or employer permits would be $40 a month, $240 for six months or $480 a year.

The employee permit is assigned to a specific car. Employers will be able to purchase up to 10 permits that come with hangers that can be exchanged among employees.

Revenue generated by the new fee structure would pay for maintenance at the Fourth Street Parking Deck and paving of city-owned parking lots, Cowin said.

“I find it very alarming because I’m someone who appreciates shopping Uptown,” Councilwoman-elect Marion Blackburn said. Like Glenn, she worries the new rules will slow development in the area. She also said the proposed residential permits appear punitive.

“All I can say is that’s a deal if you look across other urban environments,” Cowin said. “If you go into other areas you are looking at $90 to $100 a month.”

Glenn asked why better enforcement of existing rules couldn’t accomplish the city’s objectives.

Barrett said parking enforcement has between three or four officers covering the entire city which made consistent enforcement difficult. Glenn asked if enforcement was really necessary in parts of the city.

James Speight, owner of Greenville Academy of Mixed Martial Arts, said his is a niche business that doesn’t draw pedestrian traffic.

He said he already doesn’t offer Wednesday afternoon classes when the Umbrella Market is operating because parking is difficult then.

Speight, who has been in the downtown area for more than 20 years, said if a customer ends lessons because they are ticketed or having problems parking, that’s lost revenue.

Blackburn said she believed flexibility is needed. She pointed out that people who park on-street currently get two hours of free parking, which gives them flexibility if an appointment runs longer than anticipated.

Brianna Long, manager of Pitt Street Brewing Company, said she believes customers would stop visiting the business if they have to pay a few dollars for parking.

Prior to the session, Garry Nobles, owner of Garry’s Skin Grafix Tattoo on Evans Street and the building where The Scullery is located, said the $480 per employee permit was too high.

“I can’t bring that to my employees, they can’t afford it. Most waitresses and waiters and artists, say the people who work at Emergy Gallery, don’t get paid that type of money to pay that fee,” Nobles said. “In today’s climate it is very, very hard to retain employees and recruit employees.”

Nobles said he’ll probably buy his employees’ a parking pass, which will be an extra $2,500-$3,000 a year paid to the city.

“I’m already paying this town $3,200 a year in property taxes which should cover some of this down here.”

newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Historical Princeville working to prevent flooding

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Towns like Princeville, N.C., are coming up with solutions to be more resilient against hurricanes and flooding. Several studies, including one by the Environmental Protection Agency, show "vulnerable groups" are disproportionately affected by climate change and flooding. Princeville is one of those communities with a history...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Potential Washington-Greenville greenway would have ‘major regional impact’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local governments are hoping the state will fund a feasibility study that will focus on a potential new way of traveling between Beaufort and Pitt counties. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization, which includes Beaufort and Pitt counties, is submitting a North Carolina Department of Transportation funding request for a Washington-Greenville greenway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

DOT updates plans for bridge work in Beaufort, Pitt counties

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is clarifying maintenance plans for four bridges in Beaufort County and one in Pitt County. The following two Beaufort County bridges will not close this summer during the peak beach season when travel over them is higher. Highway 99 over...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston youth curfew: Mayor provides exceptions to ordinance amendment

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is requesting stronger enforcement of a preexisting curfew for youths in the city. The city says its existing Youth Protection Ordinance, which has been in place for years, imposes a curfew that prevents anyone under 18 unaccompanied by their parents or guardians from being on the streets at night after 11 p.m.
KINSTON, NC
coastalreview.org

State seeks input on proposed Chowan wind energy facility

A public hearing is scheduled in July about an application for up to 45 turbines and associated infrastructure to be built north of Edenton. The Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources will hold the in-person hearing 6-9 p.m. July 21 on Timbermill Wind, LLC’s application for the proposed 189-megawatt wind energy facility in Chowan County. Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, is developing the Timbermill Wind project. The company says the project will power 42,000 homes and create 100 jobs.
EDENTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Land war brews between Bladen County electioneers and property owner

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A controversy is brewing in Bladen County involving a property owner, the Bladen County Board of Elections, and Elizabethtown Police Department. Laura Domingoes owns two plots of land in Bladen County, a lot her home sits on, and an adjoining empty lot that sits between her home and the Bladen County Board of Elections. Domingoes says the whole controversy started when electioneers and volunteers set up signs and tents on her private property around early voting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Mayor proposes 9pm curfew for all Kinston youth

The current City of Kinston Youth Protection Ordinance places restriction on juveniles during the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:30 am Sunday through Saturday. Mayor Dontario Hardy proposes to amend and enforce the Youth Protection Ordinance in response to the heightened level of crime experienced by the city. Councilmember Chris Suggs voiced his concerns about the Youth Protection Ordinance on a Facebook Live Wednesday evening.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rent in Greenville: Prices increase again over past month

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year. Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Tell A Veteran About Aspen Dental’s Day of Service

On June 11, 2022, hundreds of Aspen Dental practices across the country open their doors exclusively to veterans and provide dental care at no cost. If you are or know a veteran or military family in need of dental care, call 844-ASPEN-HMM to book your free appointment at a participating location near you.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Mmmm, Chicken!: New restaurant looks to rock your taste buds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New restaurant alert. There’s a new place to eat in Greenville, and it’s hot. Nash Hot Chicken is open at 114 E. 5th St., in Uptown, not far from Sup Dogs and Chico’s. In addition to its food, the new business has a selection of beers and spirits. You can dine-in, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wunc.org

Inflation is increasing demand at food banks throughout North Carolina

A box of food prepared at a food bank distribution in Petaluma, Calif. The state ranks near the bottom in enrolling people for food assistance. To change that, it's taking lessons from its robust Medi-Cal health insurance program, which targets much the same population. Families in central and eastern North...
PETALUMA, CA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Juneteenth celebration planned

Washington is gearing up for the inaugural Greater Beaufort County Historic Juneteenth Celebration on June 18-20. The three-day event marks the 157th anniversary of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all slaves in the United States were free. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden, signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, which recognizes June 19 as a federal holiday.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds

Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19. The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.
PITT COUNTY, NC
