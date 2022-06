Click here to read the full article. Memphis mogul and rap star Yo Gotti has been tapped as the headliner of Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend Festival, which will take place on June 16-19, 2022. Gotti will take the stage at Amplified for the festival’s Mega Party, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at 10 p.m., with additional performances by Erica Banks and Yella Beezy. Other acts confirmed to perform during the four-day festival include City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who are slated for sets at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, which is scheduled that...

