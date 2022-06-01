ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT to expand pedestrian barriers along 25 miles of I-35

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Transportation Commission approved a $3 million contract to expand the pedestrian barriers along Interstate 35.

The expansion will stretch from State Highway 45 Southeast near Buda north to Greenlawn Boulevard near I-35 in Round Rock.

Signage near Rundberg Lane along with the added plastic barriers to deter pedestrians from attempting to cross the highway. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

The plastic barriers add about two feet of height to the current concrete median barrier along I-35. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation hope these pedestrian barriers will discourage people from attempting to cross.

The latest data from Vision Zero shows about 70% of people died on state-controlled roads within the city of Austin including the section of I-35 from 51st Street to Rundberg Lane where TxDOT installed pedestrian barriers two years ago.

MARCH 2020: TxDOT installing barriers along portion of I-35 to reduce pedestrian deaths

TxDOT data shows between 2017 and 2020 there were nine deaths along that three-and-a-half-mile section. That number was cut by more than half since the barrier installation in July 2020 with three deaths — one each year since 2020 including this year.

The latest project will allow TxDOT to expand the pedestrian barrier, which is an enhancement TxDOT officials say will save lives.

“It’s going to be in sections, but it’s along 25 miles of I-35,” said Diann Hodges, a TxDOT spokesperson. “Where we know we have seen pedestrians attempt to cross the highway we want to make sure that’s where the barriers are going.”

TxDOT explains there are certain areas where it cannot put a barrier because of the way the road is designed including parts of downtown Austin. They expect to begin work on this expansion of the pedestrian barriers later this summer.

“Knowing that this has worked as a deterrent we intended it to be, we now want to expand that,” Hodges said.

Austin Business Journal

New street impact fees take effect June 22 in Austin — here's how they work

Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

New omicron subvariants cause spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area, and two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County. The city is recommending those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get booster shots and continue to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.
KXAN

Project Connect previews light rail vehicle designs

These come ahead of updated, 30% design and cost estimates officials are expected to release this summer, which will give a more accurate — albeit still preliminary — insight into the overall costs and design features of the vehicles.
fox7austin.com

APD: Debris on roadway results in IH-35 shutdown

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking drivers to avoid parts of North IH-35 due to debris on the roadway. The upper deck of the 3500 block of North IH-35 has been shut down, says Austin Police Department. According to APD, the debris is from a commercial...
KXAN

Austin mayoral candidate unveils 6-part housing affordability plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gina Vasquez and her husband bought their East Austin home off Cameron Road for $58,000 in 1993. These days, it is appraised at $612,000. “My payment was $436, and that included taxes and insurance,” Vasquez told KXAN. “My [most recent] payment was $850. There’s no way we can afford it.” At 71 […]
