Missing Kearns boy located, UPD says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighbors in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood are calling for change after a startling incident that was caught on camera. Those neighbors told KUTV 2News that problems related to the Avenues Hostel – such as noise, trash, loitering, and drug paraphernalia – have gotten out of hand in the last few months. They said they’d like to see the place better managed.
OGDEN — A 10-year-old girl has died after falling into a pool at a country club in Ogden. Dispatchers received a 911 call on Friday around 6:20 p.m. that a 10-year-old girl had been found under the water of a swimming pool at the Ogden Golf and Country Club, according to South Ogden police.
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who was arrested in Salt Lake County allegedly threatened to kill police officers and grabbed one of their tasers. The incident began on Friday just after 1:30 a.m. at 8361 South Coolidge Street in Midvale, where Unified Police officers were responding to a domestic in progress.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A woman was charged Friday with biting her sister’s eye, causing severe damage. Ashleigh Sunni Mason, 25, who prosecutors say is homeless but was staying with her sister in Magna at the time of the attack, is charged in 3rd District Court with mayhem. The charge was filed as a second-degree felony because it’s the second domestic violence-related case against Mason in 10 years, according to court records.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday announced an event aimed at getting unwanted guns off the streets. SLCPD Cap. Charli Goodman made the announcement during a press conference for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. "Over the years, there have been far...
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a shoplifting epidemic in America. A recent survey of small-business owners found that a majority (54%) experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021. And for this blatant theft, honest customers are paying the price. A county attorney in Utah explains how prosecuting shoplifters can be difficult.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police Department are looking for help to catch a catalytic converter thief. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. Police said the pictured suspect stole...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash between two vehicles on Redwood Road. Police said after the wreck, the other driver got out of their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened at the intersection of California Avenue and Redwood Road...
(KUTV) — Muddy water surrounding the race for Utah County Attorney may be getting even more murky. "An elected sheriff and his people are collaborating with a convicted sex offender, a person I'm prosecuting for rape," said County Attorney David Leavitt on Friday. "They're working together to discredit me."
UTAH (ABC4) – In an effort to limit excessive speeding in Utah, the Department of Public Safety has enacted a new law to address the problem. The law, which went into effect on May 4, states that a person driving at speeds of 105 miles per hour or greater can be charged with Reckless Driving, […]
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a 4-year-old boy in Weber County on Thursday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving several vehicles happened near 400 N 1200 W in Slaterville. Photos shared by authorities show several trucks and a severely damaged sedan blocking roads at the intersection. […]
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — An individual struck by a rock while hiking the Timpanogos Cave Trail was left unconscious and bleeding, authorities said. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a search and rescue crew has the hiker on...
A wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.”
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at a West Valley City apartment complex. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton told Gephardt Daily police were dispatched to the E Gate apartments near 2900 Ruddy Way about 3:10 a.m. When...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted. Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting occurred at a West Valley City apartment complex early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another in critical condition. West Valley City Police say that officers responded to the scene at East Gate Apartments shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they encountered a large group […]
NEVADA (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been killed after a semi-truck lost control in Nevada on May 27. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirms the victim is Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, from Salt Lake City. Authorities say the crash happened along I-80 lanes in Nevada near mile marker 267 around 11 p.m. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah religious leaders lit candles at First Baptist Church while naming recent mass shooting victims from Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Between each name they quietly said, "No more." The religious leaders from various faiths on...
