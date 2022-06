Jo Ann Shields, age 88, of Bedford, passed away on May 29, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. She was born on August 9, 1933, in Bedford to Opal Girdley and Clara Evelyn (Morris) Girdley. Jo Ann married Roscoe Shields and he preceded her in death in 1989. She retired from RCA in Bloomington and from the Teamsters Union in Indianapolis. Jo Ann was an avid quilter and enjoyed puzzles. and loved to drive, especially to quilt shops or cool restaurants. She was very kind and loving to her family and would do anything for them.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO