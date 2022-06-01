ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

By ADAMS NEWS
1039waynefm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a string of robberies that began on May 22. Police think the same man is responsible in each case. Police say during each robbery, he was armed with a long-barreled revolver. According to the...

