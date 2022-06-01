Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting north of downtown Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m. police were called to the 1700 block of Andrew Street on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two juvenile male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was reported to be in life-threatening condition, with the other in non-life-threatening condition. Both were transported to a local hospital.

