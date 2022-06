At least five people have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. Here are the shootings that have happened as of late Friday:. In the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 21-year-old man was seated inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in serious condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO