Chincoteague Island, VA

Chincoteague softball and Nandua soccer advance to Regional Finals

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chincoteague Lady Ponies qualified for the state tournament today as they defeated the Lancaster Lady Red Devils by a score of 9 to 1. Alex McComb got the win for the Lady Ponies as she pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by...

shoredailynews.com

shoredailynews.com

Nandua repeats as 2A Regional Soccer Champions

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played the Rappahannock Lady Raiders on Thursday. The Lady Ponies lost the game in extra innings by a score of 5-4. Alex McComb started on the mound and got the lost. She pitched the first hole game and stuck out 8 batters. The Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson at the plate with a two run home run. Alex McComb, Sara Godwin, and Caity Kerchner each had a hit. The Lady Ponies still move on to the state tournament as they will travel on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies will travel to the region B Champion.
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Ava Whye

Funeral services for Ava Whye of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Worton, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
shoredailynews.com

James Barayasarra

Funeral services for James Barayasarra of Easton, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at St. Peter and Paul Church, Easton, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain Home, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, Md.
EASTON, MD
shoredailynews.com

Christina “Susie” Marie Peters formerly of the Eastern Shore

Christina “Susie” Marie Peters, 51, a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jack Truitt and the late Kathryn Elliott Costin. She was a retired Bartender. She...
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Carlos Cannon

Funeral services for Carlos Cannon of Cambridge, Md., will be held on Saturday at 4 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
HURLOCK, MD
shoredailynews.com

Fred Gene Ayoub of Modest Town

Fred Gene Ayoub, 66, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home in Modest Town, VA. Born November 11, 1955 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Dora and Paul Spella and Fred Ayoub. Fred served his country in the United States Marine Corps and attended...
MODEST TOWN, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cost Guard Searching Chesapeake Bay for Possible Person In the Water

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon of Wachapreague

Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon, 73, husband of Marsha Ashby Killmon and a lifetime resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Tim was born on July 28, 1948 and was the son of George Floyd Killmon and Katherine Powell Killmon. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a SAC Crew Chief fueling air tankers, and as an aircraft maintenance technician on the KC-135 Stratotanker in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant during his eight years of service in the Air Force and received certification in HVAC. Tim worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility in mechanical maintenance with contractors, from where he retired after a long career. He was a member and Elder of Powelton Presbyterian Church in Wachapreague, and former member of Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company and the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Andrews Chapel UMC Indoor Sale will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 15151 Cashville Road, Onancock, VA. Time 9:00 AM until noon. Items for sale are: clothing, furniture, tools, toys, homemade crafts and craft supplies, household item. The Cheriton Vol. Fire Company will be holding an indoor/outdoor yard...
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Sewer pipe begins to arrive on Shore

Pictured: laid out sewage pipe on the Railroad right of way on Route 13 north of Exmore. Astute observers traveling on Route 13 in the Exmore area may have noticed over the last few days pipe beginning to be laid out down the railroad right of way. Phil Hubbard, the...
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

State Budget mixed bag for Eastern Shore counties

The Virginia General Assembly finally agreed on a two year state budget. The two-year spending plan passed the House 88-7 and the Senate 32-4 on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the budget is a sharp increase in the standard income tax deduction, from the current $4,500 for individuals and $9,000 for joint filers to $8,000 and $16,000, respectively. That’s just short of Governor Youngkin’s goal of doubling the amounts.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accident sends car into a house, driver leaves the scene

A car left the road on Seaside Road near Exmore early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police the accident happened at 12:28AM on 5031 Seaside Road near Exmore. The vehicle ran a stop sign, left the road and hit a house nearby. It was property damage only thus there were no injuries reported.
EXMORE, VA

