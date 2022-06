Arsenal have had a bid in the region of €40m rejected for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. Arsenal recently announced the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, who will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer. Therefore, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to sign a striker in the current transfer window, or he will be left with just one recognised number nine in Eddie Nketiah.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO