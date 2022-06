Selma – Juanita Hernandez Gonzalez, age 76, went home to be with her Savoir on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born, March 23, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Cresensio Hernandez and Isidora Lomas. She is preceded in death by her son, Theodore Aguilera Jr. and two siblings, Lupe Flores and Candelario Hernandez. Juanita was a woman of very strong Faith and she was a persistent prayer warrior. She was a retired E.S.L. teacher from Johnston Community College. Juanita was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

SELMA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO