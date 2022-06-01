ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State Fair announces acts for Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: KANSAS, Chaka Khan

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The first wave of performers has been announced for the 2022 Indiana State Fair, and it includes a Grammy-award winning powerhouse singer, a beloved classic rock band, and some of the most celebrated hitmakers of the 1960 and 1970s!

KANSAS, Chaka Khan and the Happy Together Tour are some of the acts that will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

The following artists are slated to perform:

  • KANSAS – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
  • Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3
  • Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,
    The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17
  • Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

More artists will be announced in the days leading up to the State Fair.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “ Fun at the Speed of Summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

BLOOMINGTON, IN
