Dallas, TX

Andy Grammer in concert

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Ben Rector in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ben Rector comes to Dallas in support of his upcoming album, The Joy of Music. Rector will be joined by special guests JP Saxe, Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy, and Stephen Day.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents The BIG Dance

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present their annual fundraising event, The BIG Dance. The event will feature a Boot Scootin’ Boogie: Hometown Salute to Charley Pride, the late country music icon honored with the 2020 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents Stories of Pride

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Comedy Club presents Stories of Pride, featuring powerful and relatable stories about the queer experience. The show includes live music and collaborative performance art.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Pride Weekend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Pride is out and proud with a return to celebrate love and inclusion. Pride weekend kicks off with the Dallas Pride Music Festival, followed by Dallas Pride’s Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade the following day. The event makes a weekend of fun honoring the LGBTQ+ community, its allies, sponsors, and supporters.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution is a two-day festival that will feature performances by Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Summer Dean, Old Crow Medicine Show, Hayes Carll, and more.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Urban Arts Collective presents Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington transports audiences to 1920s New York City at the height of the Harlem Renaissance. Told through music, dance and spoken word, Love You Madly highlights the glitz and glamour of the time with a big band orchestra as the backdrop. Not only will it be a celebration of Duke Ellington but also a celebration of the Dallas arts community.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Presto Mambo: The Music of Latin America

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Presto Mambo: The Music of Latin America is a concert about the music of the Americas takes an unexpected turn when Max, an energetic but impulsive young boy, makes his way onto the stage to “help” the orchestra.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Improv Arlington presents Rod Man

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Best known as the winner of season 8 of Last Comic Standing, comedian Rod Man has a unique delivery and voice, featuring his laidback style, southern charm, wit, and ability to find the funny in everyday life.
ARLINGTON, TX
culturemap.com

Steely Dan in concert with Snarky Puppy

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Legendary band Steely Dan comes to Fort Worth as part of their Earth After Hours summer tour. They'll be joined by special guest Snarky Puppy.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Arts Fort Worth presents Alli Rogers: "The Fun Homes" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alli Rogers loves to play. The spontaneity, the creativity, the collaboration of play are integral to the way she interacts with the world and the people in it. Through playful collaboration, we learn more about ourselves and one another. We share and create knowledge, build community bonds, and opportune vulnerable spaces for conversation and growth.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Arts Fort Worth presents Christopher Knowles: "Buckets"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christopher Knowles is a photographer based in Fort Worth. Using a keen eye he captures honest moments amongst social gathering and private moments with his family. His love for photography began in his college years. That love has grown alongside his knowledge of lighting techniques used for street photography and studio work. He believes that life is to be lived.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Cedars Neighborhood Summer Art Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cedars Neighborhood in Dallas will present their 2022 Summer Art Show. Participants include artists from Tin Ranch Studios, Artists@1808, Heritage Village Artists, Gano Street Studios, Ro2 Art Gallery, The MAC, and Cedars Union. The event will also feature food and beverage from Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge, Four Corners Brewing Company, Lee Harvey’s and Lorenzo Hotel.
DALLAS, TX
#Concert
culturemap.com

Taste Addison

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Taste Addison guests can sample fare from a wide array of classic Addison dining destinations as well as notable newcomers. In addition to meal-sized munchies, each restaurant will sell one or more Taste Bites – smaller portions of favorites available for $3 or less per item.
ADDISON, TX
culturemap.com

Iota Phi Lambda, Sorority Inc., Psi Chapter, 85th Anniversary Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas, Texas-Iota Phi Lambda, Sorority Inc., Psi Chapter, will present its 85th Anniversary. The gala will feature the legendary Don Diego Band.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Craft Brew & Que Festival captures the essence of an All-American afternoon at the lake: beer, barbecue, live music, and more. The backbone of the Craft Brew & Que Festival is, of course, beer. Over 200 craft beers will be highlighted from all over the region. Local, state and regional craft breweries are invited to sample their finest draughts, while larger distributors will represent national and international brews.
LITTLE ELM, TX
culturemap.com

Omni Frisco Hotel presents The Edge of Summer

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Omni Frisco Hotel will present their annual summer event, The Edge of Summer. The event will feature music from DJ Danny West, handcrafted cocktails, and Hawaiian-inspired culinary dishes.
FRISCO, TX
culturemap.com

Arts Fort Worth presents Becky Wilkes: "Till Death Do Us Part" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Community Arts Center will present an exhibit from Becky Wilkes, titled "Till Death Do Us Part." The exhibit shares the tender and mature relationship between two 89-year-olds reconnected following near-death experiences.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Arts Fort Worth presents Dontrius Williams: "Product of the Block" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This collection of work focuses on highlighting artists and creators in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The real movers and shakers of the city who deserve more recognition. The effects of the pandemic and adjustments to a new way of living are seen throughout the work. All images were made with a large format Speed Graphic 4x5 film camera.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

City of Richardson presents Culture in the CORE

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In honor of its globally oriented community, the City of Richardson will celebrate the inaugural Culture in the CORE event. The event will feature a variety of international cuisines and vendors, as well as multicultural dance and music performances.
RICHARDSON, TX
culturemap.com

Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau presents Pictures in the Plaza

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau and Harvest Hall will present Pictures on the Plaza, a free outdoor summer movie series of family-friendly favorites.
GRAPEVINE, TX

