Andy Grammer in concert

Cedars Neighborhood in Dallas will present their 2022 Summer Art Show. Participants include artists from Tin Ranch Studios, Artists@1808, Heritage Village Artists, Gano Street Studios, Ro2 Art Gallery, The MAC, and Cedars Union. The event will also feature food and beverage from Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge, Four Corners Brewing Company, Lee Harvey's and Lorenzo Hotel.
