Andy Grammer in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Love You Madly: Celebrating the Music of Duke Ellington transports audiences to 1920s New York City at the height of the Harlem Renaissance. Told through music, dance and spoken word, Love You Madly highlights the glitz and glamour of the time with a big band orchestra as the backdrop. Not only will it be a celebration of Duke Ellington but also a celebration of the Dallas arts community.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO