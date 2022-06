Rory Kinnear in many guises plagues Jessie Buckley’s abuse survivor in this twisted country-house horror. All men really are the same in this body-horror fairytale from Alex Garland, the writer-director behind the adventurous sci-fi oddities Ex Machina and Annihilation. Lent emotional heft by Jessie Buckley (who singlehandedly saved the flawed 2020 screen adaptation of Iain Reid’s equally surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things), it’s a playfully twisted affair – not quite as profound as it seems to think, perhaps, but boasting enough squishy metaphorical slime to ensure that its musings upon textbook male characteristics are rarely dull, and sometimes deliciously disgusting.

MOVIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO