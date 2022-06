Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is known for his outside-the-box thinking — especially when it comes to the NFL draft. Keim put all his chips on the table when he drafted 5-foot-10 quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019, a year after selecting quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round. Fast forward to this year's draft when the Cardinals traded their No. 23 pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the No. 100 pick, which turned into linebacker Myjai Sanders.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO