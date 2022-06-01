Florida parasailing accident leaves woman dead, 2 kids seriously hurt

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead and two children are seriously hurt after a parasailing accident along the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. According to NBC Miami, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son, Sriakshith...
PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBS) The remains of a Florida teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology, and detectives believe she may have been slain by a police officer who was also a serial killer. Susan Poole, 15, was a high school dropout...
Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department. This weekend, an apparent accidental explosion killed a Florida man at an outdoor party with a bonfire. Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department.
The Florida Keys can be paradise. Buffett and Hemingway vibe. Sunset celebrations. Bars everywhere. The Keys can also be deadly. Crashes on the Overseas Highway. Boating accidents. Dive drownings. With a medical system that isn’t equipped to handle the most serious of injuries, it’s a tough place to get badly...
(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
WILDWOOD, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Thursday in connection with a crash on I-75 in Sumter County that killed a man from Tennessee and seriously injured his three passengers, one of whom was a 12-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2:44...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced cellphone video captured the moment when members of a family visiting the Florida Keys were dragged by a parasail before they crashed into the old Seven Mile Bridge, leaving a mother dead and sending two children to the hospital. The footage showed the...
MIAMI — As of 12 p.m. Saturday, Potential Tropical Cyclone One had reached Florida, and was expected to bring heavy rains to some areas. The system was located about 35 miles northeast of Naples, Florida, and 100 miles southwest of Vero Beach, Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 18 mph.
MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
Florida Woman Convicted for Drowning DaughterSocial Media. A woman in Florida has been convicted to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning her daughter. Shakayla Denson was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft in Tampa in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter.
A Homestead couple were arrested after the body of a 30-year-old man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade. The discovery was made last Thursday in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway. Authorities say three men were fishing in the canal when they noticed something floating under a...
MIAMI — As Tropical Cyclone One moved into Florida Saturday morning, videos began to emerge of major flooding in South Florida. Miami fire officials shared a video of cars stuck in flooded streets. "At this time @CityofMiamiFire is responding to multiple calls of cars stuck in the water. Please...
Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for South Florida by the National Hurricane Center. South Florida is seeing heavy rains, flooding and possible isolated tornadoes from Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Share with us: Upload your weather photos and videos via uLocal. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday....
Florida Police Officer Charged with Manslaughter After Deadly ShootingSCDN Graphics Department. Manslaughter charges will be brought against a Florida police officer who shot and killed a man he was chasing on foot last December.
(NEW YORK) — A tropical storm warning is in effect in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as South Florida braces for its first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. This tropical system is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Alex as it moves toward Florida on Friday.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — "My dad’s been on the water his whole life," Christina Childress said. Her heart sank when she heard the heart-wrenching news that her father’s boat starting sinking Wednesday morning off the coast of Vilano Beach. Family members say 62-year-old St. Augustine native...
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The folks at Home Depot say they've seen people coming in to get storm supplies all week. They say it's best to be prepared for this weekend's storm and it's also still the tax holiday so a lot of the supplies you'll need are cheaper right now.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Snipers covered divers this week in Florida after a minivan crashed into a retention pond. According to WSVN, a blue minivan was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade on Friday when the driver lost control while attempting to exit. “The vehicle lost...
