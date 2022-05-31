ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The FDA Has Reported Cases Of Illness From Certain Strawberry Brands Including In Minnesota

By Jeanne Ryan
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food And Drug Administration along with the Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a warning to consumers regarding organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Illnesses have been reported in Minnesota, California, and Canada. According to KARE11: These particular strawberries would have been purchased between March 5...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

June 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister said on Friday the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8 and also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy