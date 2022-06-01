Veterans Plaza to Host World Heritage Festival

The Taste of Wheaton will return after a two-year hiatus with a full day of food, music and activities for all ages from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton. Kids rides and activities are free, with food and drinks available for purchase from local Wheaton restaurants. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Plaza adjacent to the Wheaton Triangle Business District. Participating Wheaton restaurants in the Taste of Wheaton will include Frank’s Burger Place, Green Plate Catering, Hollywood East Café, IHOP, Los Cobanos, Methi Indian Restaurant, Nando’s Peri Peri, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nut House Pizza and Terra Mare Restaurant.

WHEATON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO