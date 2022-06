An expansion by grocery anchor ShopRite and the addition of a new escape room “retailtainment” concept — along with the recommitment of an existing dining tenant — mark the latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. The commercial real estate services firm serves as exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 215,000-square-foot Burlington County retail property, situated at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.

1 DAY AGO