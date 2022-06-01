Factbox: How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?

June 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to ban most imports of Russian crude and oil products in its latest round of sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban on seaborne crude imports will be phased in over six months and for seaborne refined products over eight months. It excludes deliveries via pipelines that supply refineries in eastern Europe and eastern Germany. read more

However, Germany and Poland said they would also voluntarily phase out pipeline crude purchases by the end of 2022. That means that in total about 90% of Russian imports to the bloc will be halted.

Already, many European buyers have voluntarily suspended purchases of Russian oil or announced plans to phase it out. read more

Following is a summary of facts about the EU's use of Russian oil:

HOW MUCH RUSSIAN OIL DOES THE EU IMPORT?

Europe was the destination for nearly half of Russia's crude and petroleum product exports before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The EU imported 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in 2021, including 0.7 million bpd via pipeline.

The bloc also imported 1.2 million bpd of refined oil products from Russia, including 0.5 million bpd of diesel.

Russian oil exports by destination

WHICH EU COUNTRIES IMPORTED THE MOST OIL FROM RUSSIA?

Germany, Poland and the Netherlands were the EU's top buyers of Russian crude oil in 2021, the IEA has said.

Germany and Poland are on the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, the main transit route for Russian oil exports to Europe.

The Netherlands, Europe's fuel trading hub, was the EU's top importer of refined products from Russia.

Reuters Graphics

WHICH EU COUNTRIES WERE MOST DEPENDENT ON RUSSIAN OIL?

The EU countries close to Russia geographically, or landlocked and having limited alternatives, have depended most on Russian oil imports.

EU countries' reliance on Russian fuel has been underpinned by Russian companies, such Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Lukoil (LKOH.MM), controlling refineries in some of them. read more

Reuters Graphics

Countries on the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline, which crosses Ukraine, are especially dependent on Russian crude. Russian oil accounted for over 90% of Slovakia's crude imports in 2021.

For those importing by sea, Russian oil accounted for more than 80% of imports in Finland and Lithuania. Both countries, however, have said they have stopped buying crude oil from Russia.

Druzhba pipeline

Compiled by Shadia Nasralla and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Barbara Lewis

