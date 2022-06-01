ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Factbox: How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Va1Oc_0fwnybUQ00

June 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to ban most imports of Russian crude and oil products in its latest round of sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban on seaborne crude imports will be phased in over six months and for seaborne refined products over eight months. It excludes deliveries via pipelines that supply refineries in eastern Europe and eastern Germany. read more

However, Germany and Poland said they would also voluntarily phase out pipeline crude purchases by the end of 2022. That means that in total about 90% of Russian imports to the bloc will be halted.

Already, many European buyers have voluntarily suspended purchases of Russian oil or announced plans to phase it out. read more

Following is a summary of facts about the EU's use of Russian oil:

HOW MUCH RUSSIAN OIL DOES THE EU IMPORT?

Europe was the destination for nearly half of Russia's crude and petroleum product exports before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The EU imported 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in 2021, including 0.7 million bpd via pipeline.

The bloc also imported 1.2 million bpd of refined oil products from Russia, including 0.5 million bpd of diesel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CzIb_0fwnybUQ00
Russian oil exports by destination

WHICH EU COUNTRIES IMPORTED THE MOST OIL FROM RUSSIA?

Germany, Poland and the Netherlands were the EU's top buyers of Russian crude oil in 2021, the IEA has said.

Germany and Poland are on the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, the main transit route for Russian oil exports to Europe.

The Netherlands, Europe's fuel trading hub, was the EU's top importer of refined products from Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BB2jo_0fwnybUQ00
Reuters Graphics

WHICH EU COUNTRIES WERE MOST DEPENDENT ON RUSSIAN OIL?

The EU countries close to Russia geographically, or landlocked and having limited alternatives, have depended most on Russian oil imports.

EU countries' reliance on Russian fuel has been underpinned by Russian companies, such Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Lukoil (LKOH.MM), controlling refineries in some of them. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m031h_0fwnybUQ00
Reuters Graphics

Countries on the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline, which crosses Ukraine, are especially dependent on Russian crude. Russian oil accounted for over 90% of Slovakia's crude imports in 2021.

For those importing by sea, Russian oil accounted for more than 80% of imports in Finland and Lithuania. Both countries, however, have said they have stopped buying crude oil from Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LwA3_0fwnybUQ00
Druzhba pipeline

Compiled by Shadia Nasralla and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Products#Petroleum#The European Union#Russian#Following#The Eu Import#Iea
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
CBS News

These U.S. companies are still doing business in Russia

The Starbucks logo and McDonald's Golden Arches are being dismantled in Russia as the coffee and fast-food chains both withdraw from the country over the war in Ukraine. But Russians are still getting their fill of American fare like burgers and pizza, as Hard Rock Cafe and Sbarro are among the more than two dozen U.S. corporations that continue to do business as usual in Russia.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy