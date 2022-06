News release by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) NEWARK, N.J., June 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has named the week of June 6 Utility Assistance Awareness Week to call attention to programs available to help customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Payment assistance programs have expanded to include more customers at much higher income levels, including those who are behind on their bills for the first time.

