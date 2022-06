NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recently obtained documents show former Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey was being investigated for personal use of city property. The Nacogdoches City Council came to a separation agreement with Sevey on May 17. As part of the agreement, the city is paying for Sevey’s salary and covering health insurance for he and his wife for six months.

