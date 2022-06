Resident Evil 4 Remake will be reimagining the original game and of course, that means Capcom has to utilize new actors for the various characters. While we don't know the full cast of the game quite yet, it has already been confirmed that Resident Evil 6 actor Matthew Mercer will not be reprising his role as Leon Kennedy in this remake. This was largely a foregone conclusion for many given he didn't return to the character in the Resident Evil 2 remake, but still, there were some hopeful fans that wanted to see him play Leon once more. We don't know who will be playing Leon yet, but it's assumed that he will be played by Nick Apostolides who played him in Resident Evil 2 Remake.

