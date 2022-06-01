Man rebooked for St. Rose murder

Update on the May 20th St. Rose homicide of Morlon Lloyd Vinnett. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Todd Adams was rebooked at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center and charged with Louisiana Revised Statute 14:30.1 relative to Second...
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect. Church Point – On June 3, 2022, shortly before 3 a.m., Troop I was notified of a deceased male lying in the roadway of Louisiana Highway 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive. The man was identified as Kevin Lejeune, 46, of Crowley, Louisiana. The preliminary investigation revealed that Lejeune was struck by a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction on LA Hwy 95. Troopers are currently looking for a possible suspect vehicle.
Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
On January 19, 2022, Latasha Hicks of 10149 Tribbet St. St. James, LA, age 46, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Vehicular Homicide. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2020 fatal car crash in Assumption Parish which claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part. This crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest in conjunction with a 2012 arrest for DWI 3rd Offense in Ascension Parish. Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty was the lead prosecutor on the DWI 3rd Offense, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney was the lead prosecutor on the Vehicular Homicide. The Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr. was the presiding Judge over both matters.
LAPLACE — To end the school year with a fun extracurricular activity last week, several officers with the St. John Sheriff’s Office took on students at John L. Ory Communications Magnet School and Lake Pontchartrain Elementary in LaPlace in friendly games of volleyball. Sheriff Mike Tregre encourages his...
The Department of Justice's United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. reported Thursday, June 1 that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization has ended in a federal grand jury leading to the arrest of nine men on various offenses.
8 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Gang, Drugs, and Weapons Activity, 2 Suspects Still on the Run. Eight suspects have been captured, and two are still on the run, in connection with a multi-month gang, drug, and weapons investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 1, 2022,...
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish clerk of court has issued a statement after her husband was arrested and faces contractor fraud. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, John Michael "Mike" Strate, the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry’s husband, was arrested and booked as a fugitive on Thursday.
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
James L. Hubbard passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born in Childersburg, AL and was a resident of LaPlace, LA for the past 52 years. Beloved husband of Retha Kay Hubbard. Loving father of William J. Hubbard (Sherry) and James R. Hubbard (Amanda). Grandfather of Kailey Armbruster, Brandon J. Hubbard, Miranda Romero and Hannah Hubbard. Great grandfather of Arthur J. Armbruster, Chance Huneley, Aurora Guidry and Mckinnah Hubbard. Son of the late Athy Lusk Hubbard and John D. Hubbard. Brother of Barbara Haynes, Shela Mou and the late Ronald Hubbard and Judy Sallee. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic is flowing on I-10 West after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian forced a lane closure Saturday, June 4. According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound at Highland Road. The pedestrian was taken to a...
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to take extra precautions when mailing checks and other documents with personal information after an increase in mail thefts. The blue mail collection boxes commonly seen outside post offices and at other locations have become a target...
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - $900,000 is heading to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) to help them expand their online encyclopedia of resources on history, culture and more in the state. Thanks to the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation grant, the organization will be able to establish a statewide hub...
LAPLACE — Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) is excited to announce the recipients of its annual Ronald E. Thomas (R.E.T.) Memorial Scholarship. Five graduating seniors in southeast Louisiana were chosen by the credit union to receive $2,000 each. The 2022 scholarship recipients are Azhanna Keme of Hammond High Magnet...
LAPLACE — Up to 350 elementary school students across the River Parishes are anticipated to receive backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming academic year through the second annual United 1st Steps Adopt a Class event. Adopt a Class was started as an alternative to traditional school supply...
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on May 31, 2022 to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. Williams received Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased...
