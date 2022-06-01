New center in north St. Louis County helps people leaving abusive situations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse will open a new center in north St. Louis County on Wednesday.

JADASA offers support groups, crisis intervention, and safety plans for those leaving abusive situations. The new center will be at 2880 Netherton Drive, Suite 103. Learn more at www.jadasa.org .

