Governor Evers Rebukes US Senator Johnson For His Remarks About School Shootings
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says comments from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson about shootings don’t make sense. The Republican...www.seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says comments from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson about shootings don’t make sense. The Republican...www.seehafernews.com
Johnson has done absolutely NOTHING for the state of Wisconsin!!How can anyone believe or understand anything that he says..Oh yes, he apparently doubled his wealth for himself, while in office & he lied about not running for a third term !!!
It's schools refusing to do anything about bullying. It's the lack of mental illness being acknowledged. It's the sealed juvenile records.
Johnson has my vote in the fall and the more the liberals criticize him the more people there are that will vote for him because if the left doesn’t like him he has to be good!
Comments / 77