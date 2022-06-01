ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Governor Evers Rebukes US Senator Johnson For His Remarks About School Shootings

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Governor Tony Evers says comments from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson about shootings don’t make sense. The Republican...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 77

Betty Lindsey Knoll
3d ago

Johnson has done absolutely NOTHING for the state of Wisconsin!!How can anyone believe or understand anything that he says..Oh yes, he apparently doubled his wealth for himself, while in office & he lied about not running for a third term !!!

Reply(32)
51
MedicFFRN
3d ago

It's schools refusing to do anything about bullying. It's the lack of mental illness being acknowledged. It's the sealed juvenile records.

Reply(1)
18
AP_001295.3b683689e50541baa7c37e624069c84a.1513
3d ago

Johnson has my vote in the fall and the more the liberals criticize him the more people there are that will vote for him because if the left doesn’t like him he has to be good!

Reply(8)
44
(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
It’s been devastating to see the news of the shocking number of mass shootings taking place across the country. Almost every day we see more and more people dying because of senseless, preventable acts of gun violence. From the shooting in downtown Milwaukee, to the terrible tragedy in Uvalde, and most recent shootings in Tulsa and Racine, we’re seeing one of our nation’s biggest epidemics on full display, and Ron Johnson refuses to do anything about it.
The right-wing lawsuit factory is shocked, shocked, that anyone would threaten the same people it’s been relentlessly targeting. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
A Dane County judge rules claims made against the Center for Tech and Civic Life had no basis in state or federal law. Judge Stephen Ehlke has tossed out the lawsuit alleging private grants used for the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin were bribes. The judge says Erick Kaardal and...
This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals kept two Republican candidates off the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, declaring that election officials suspecting signature fraud had no obligation to examine campaign petitions line by line. The court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
