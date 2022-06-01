ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

CHS, LDHS trio headline All-County baseball, softball teams

By LaurensCountySports.com, The Laurens County Advertiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal high school baseball and softball teams had great success in 2022 and representatives from those teams have been named to the All-Laurens County teams, including player of the year and coach...

10 Midlands Baseball teams finish in Top 10 rankings

Midlands baseball teams came up short in their quest for state titles this year. Gray Collegiate was the only team that managed to reach the championship round, losing the Best-of-Three Class 2A series to Andrew Jackson. Nevertheless, the War Eagles were among 10 Midlands teams who finished in the top...
LEXINGTON, SC
NCAA finds AU men’s basketball guilty of academic misconduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University men’s basketball team was found guilty of violating NCAA academic misconduct rules, according to Division II Committee on Infractions. In a news release distributed by the NCAA media center, the head coach and a former assistant coach provided academic assistance to a...
AUGUSTA, GA
PC raises over $8 million for athletic facility upgrades

This spring, Presbyterian College crossed the finish line in record fashion after raising more than $8 million for athletic facilities in just five months. The $8 million Championship Spirit initiative is the most ambitious fundraising campaign for athletics in PC’s history. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Fan Day on Aug. 27.
CLINTON, SC
Laurens County nursing graduates receive pins

Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing program from Laurens County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are: Kathryn Boggs; Karli Chastain; Eric Goldman; Aimee Lee-Ariola; Faith Polson; Christina Statom; and Crystal Turner.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill

Bankruptcy is the latest move in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. What’s happening: The Carolina Panthers owner’s real estate holdings entity, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC,  filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on June 1, as first reported by the Athletic. GTRE said in a statement this is to “effect an orderly wind-down of the project at Rock […] The post Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ROCK HILL, SC
Laurens County Trails Association celebrates new Loop Trail with groundbreaking ceremony

The Laurens County Trails Association hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Loop Trail, a new section of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, on Friday. The Laurens County Trails Association’s two-mile trail is the first of 16 projects funded through the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax referendum approved by voters in the November 2020 election.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Camden man drowns in Kershaw County lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man drowned in Lake Wateree Wednesday night. The Kershaw County Coroner David West said the 54-year-old victim was from Camden. He was identified as Douglas Belton Jr. West said Belton was at the Buck Hill Landing on the Lugoff side of the lake with...
CAMDEN, SC
Road blocked after accident on Augusta Rd in Aiken County

AIKEN Co, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident on Augusta Rd. and Old Depot St. A traffic accident has caused a power pole to break and power lines are down in the road. Old Dominion is on the way to the scene. Please seek an alternate route if possible. Count […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista Opens in Columbia, SC

Cambria Hotels celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 60th hotel – and seventh location in South Carolina alone – with the debut of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The new four-story, 144-room hotel in the Palmetto State capital joins Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville. The brand will continue to expand in popular business and leisure-oriented markets this year with additional openings expected in Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and New Haven, Connecticut.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC State alumnus Milford H. Beagle Jr. being promoted to three-star general

South Carolina State University alumnus and Bulldog Battalion graduate Milford H. Beagle Jr. will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army. Beagle has been commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum in New York since July 2021. He is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future, according to Fort Drum news release.
FORT DRUM, NY
“I’m still breathing. What more can I ask for?” Columbia teen graduates, four months after severe crash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The word “miracle” can be overused. But there are not many other ways to describe the journey of 18-year-old Jessica Kolp. A few months ago, her young life was at a critical crossroads, but now, seemingly with divine help, she is moving forward and reaching milestones. Kolp, 18, graduated with her Ben Lippen school classmates in a ceremony at Shandon Baptist Church May 27th in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

