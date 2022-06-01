CHS, LDHS trio headline All-County baseball, softball teams

Cambria Hotels celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 60th hotel – and seventh location in South Carolina alone – with the debut of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The new four-story, 144-room hotel in the Palmetto State capital joins Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville. The brand will continue to expand in popular business and leisure-oriented markets this year with additional openings expected in Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and New Haven, Connecticut.
