Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'

By UPI Staff
 3 days ago
June 1 (UPI) -- Trixie Mattel performed "This Town" with Shakey Graves on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. The song is from her double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums.

Mattel previously released three country music albums -- Two Birds, One Stone and Barbara.

The drag icon is a judge on Paramount+ singing competition series Queen of the Universe. She competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3. She has also appeared on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Mattel has a podcast with Katya Zamolodchikova, The Bald and The Beautiful, and the pair star on WOW Presents Plus show UNHhhh. The Drag Race stars also have a book together, New York Times bestseller Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood, with a new book, Working Girls, coming soon.

Mattel also has a successful makeup line, Trixie Cosmetics. The busy star's new series, Trixie Motel, will premiere June 3 on Discovery+.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

