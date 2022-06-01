The use of bird feeders can resume in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO