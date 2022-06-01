ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The use of bird feeders can resume in Illinois

By WSIU Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird lovers in Illinois can resume using backyard feeders and baths effective Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths...

www.northernpublicradio.org

Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Illinois

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The worm was first seen in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Destination Illinois: Covered Bridges

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. Covered bridges may seem like a thing of the past, but as Jack Gerfen shows us, Illinois has its share that you can check out for yourself!. For a list of covered bridges in Illinois, click...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Can You Pan for Gold in Illinois? What if You Find Some?

My friends put together a Facebook group to talk about outdoors-type stuff. It started off as a funny idea, like a middle-aged Goonies. Some brought up the idea of a canoe trip, going camping, or hiking. You know, things we talk about doing (usually a few drinks in) then never...
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Landowners Offered Another Option to Manage Deer Population

Missouri landowners are being offered another option to help manage deer on their properties. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Deer Management Assistance Program allows landowners and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits. Each permit authorizes the take of one antlerless deer. The cost is the same as a Firearms Antlerless Permit. Permits may be used during any portion of the firearms deer season with methods allowed during that portion, but may only be used on the enrolled DMAP property for which they were issued.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

New Illinois law designed to protect drivers on downstate highways

The expansion of Illinois’ Expressway Camera Act was signed into law Friday by Governor J.B. Pritzker. State highways in a total of 22 counties will now be a part of the program, including those in Madison and Saint Clair counties. State Representative LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis was...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Two DCFS workers suspended; more cannabis licenses release; ‘Big Jim’ items for sale

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you've never been to Illinois, you are missing out on some amazing places. To help you get started, we've put together a list of 3 amazing yet affordable places in Illinois that are definitely worth exploring, according to online reviews. And if you live in Illinois but you've never been to any of these places, then you should add them to your list. Without further due, here are three beautiful places in Illinois to explore this summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Federal Grid Operator concerned over power outages ahead of Summer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois. That’s the prediction from MISO, the regional electric grid operator that oversees power in the 10 states. “It’s going to effect everyone,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
101wkqx.com

What is the superior donut shop in Illinois?

The brave researchers at Yelp have tabulated the 100 best donut shops in the country and us lucky souls have access to 4 of them here in Illinois. Dip and Sip Donuts, Old Fashioned Donuts, Country Donuts, and Gurnee Donuts have all been ranked in the Top 100. What’s your...
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

First-ever sold out Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series

ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker today announced that the sold-out NASCAR Cup Series race, Enjoy Illinois 300 – which is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Illinois Office of Tourism – is expected to attract more than 83,000 fans and produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region. The event is the track’s first-ever sell-out and is World Wide Technology Raceway’s (WWTR) largest single-day crowd to date.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Protestors to gather after Ameren Illinois raises rates

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois customers will be seeing an increase in their utility bills this month, and it's not just because you'll have that A/C running with the high temperatures. Ameren Illinois announced, starting in June, customers will see their power bill getting higher. The company said because...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

