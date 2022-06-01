APD investigating deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque. Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of 8th St. SW.

Police say someone called 911 saying their parents were shot. When police arrived, they found a man and women dead inside of the home from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, no other details are available at this time.

