ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

APD investigating deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jQ24_0fwntTul00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque. Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of 8th St. SW.

Story continues below

Police say someone called 911 saying their parents were shot. When police arrived, they found a man and women dead inside of the home from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, no other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

APD investigating fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Osuna Rd. NE and Wyoming Rd. NE shortly after midnight Thursday into Friday. APD says one person died on scene from their injuries. According to APD a red 2020 Challenger, without its headlights on, was going […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police investigate suspicious death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious death is being investigated in Santa Fe Saturday. Around 5:11 a.m., Santa Fe police responded to a call on the 2000 block of Hopewell Street regarding a man down. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in a parking lot when a head injury. Officials say officers and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque holding conference on community policing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The city of Albuquerque is setting a national example when it comes to embracing lowrider culture. The city is hosting the second annual Cruising Community Policing Conference which brings in leaders from police departments around the country. During the five-day conference, they are discussing ways to connect law enforcement to these communities in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Department hosts STEM day for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department hosted its STEM day for kids Friday. The free event held at the APD crime lab teaches kids about how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are involved in police department careers Kids learned about fingerprinting, DNA testing, drones and robots. “The department is not just all officers. There’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Northern New Mexico#Violent Crime#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

APD: One dead in southwest Albuquerque road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jarod McKenzie, 20, is now in custody accused in a deadly road rage shooting early June 2. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Melinda Ave. SW and Mimbres St. SW around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. McKenzie is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Romero after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque shoplifter used crossbow during crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial shoplifter will remain locked up until trial. The Attorney General’s office says Vanessa Monge is behind six shopliftings in Albuquerque from November 9 through February 20, getting away with nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise. In one of those cases, prosecutors say she was armed with a crossbow. Court records […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

13-year-old shot dead in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are seeking information in the shooting death of a teenage girl. They say 13-year-old Alexus Miller was shot in the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez SE and I-25 while riding in the back seat of a vehicle on March 28, 2022. Alexus died from her injuries a short time later. […]
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Moments before bus crashes near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about why an Albuquerque bus driver drove directly into a concrete wall under I-25, sending some of his passengers to the hospital. Passengers could see the crash coming and even tried to stop it. In April, ABQ Ride bus driver Monty Gresham was heading down the frontage road […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community comes together for gun safety day, repurposes firearms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As discussions surrounding gun reform and safety happen across the nation following mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, people gathered in Albuquerque for Gun Safety Awareness Day, repurposing guns in an interesting way. Saturday at the La Mesa Presbyterian Church, many gathered to bring awareness to gun safety. For some who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Student now facing charges for allegedly bringing gun to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While a 14-year-old Volcano Vista High School student is now facing charges for allegedly taking a gun to school, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez has a lot of questions about why the student was not arrested when he was caught with a loaded gun on campus. In May, a student reported that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 injured in shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital. Details are extremely limited but they say it possibly happened at the 900 block of Alvarado Dr. S.E. near San Mateo and Kathryn Two people were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diamond Salazar, one of the teens accused in a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque gas station, will remain behind bars until trial. The 19-year-old was arrested for her alleged role in the death of Kayla Montano in March at the Maverik on Princeton. Police are still searching for three other teens, 16-year-old Ty […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gun violence on the rise in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were shot late Wednesday night in Albuquerque, then just hours later, around 1 a.m., another person was shot and killed. “There was a vehicle that had an interaction with a pedestrian that's kind of cultivated into a verbal argument, which ended up into a shooting,” Lt. Ray DelGreco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warrant issued for woman accused of killing fiancé

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for an Albuquerque woman accused of murdering her fiancé. The body of Derrick Casey was found wrapped in blankets in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque apartment building in 2019. He had been shot in the back of the neck. His fiancé, Jasminn Obleton first told […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy