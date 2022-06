While I personally never understood the appeal of three-wheeled scooters, it’s clear that the market for them is pretty stable, if not growing. Piaggio has been selling the MP3 scooter for quite some time now, and so, too, has Yamaha, with its Tricity. Peugeot also has its own iteration of a three-wheeled scooter. For the 2022 model year, Piaggio is expected to drop a new MP3, and based on what we’ve heard so far, there are quite a few changes.

