ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Woman shot at Shell gas station on North Main Street

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pecwv_0fwnsobl00
Woman shot leaving Shell gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station on North Main Street.

STORY: Man in car found shot in the head off 103rd Street on Jacksonville’s Westside

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the locations and located a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Through interviews with the victim, detectives learned that she was visiting the Shell convenience store and was shot as she was leaving. There were no witnesses in the parking lot.

Police are looking for two male suspects, but they are unsure of the relationship between the men and the victim. However, detectives do believe the suspects left the scene in a black vehicle.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Shooting at Sunoco on Kings Road

Early this morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a shooting at a Sunoco gas station at 1393 Kings Road. A male victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. Several people were being questioned at the scene as both entrances to the gas station were blocked...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Officer says he was nearly struck while attempting to disperse street racing group: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX obtained a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report Friday night that detailed what an officer described as a gathering for street racing. According to the report, the gathering was Wednesday night near Atlantic and Kernan boulevards in East Arlington. The Sheriff’s Office report states police had responded to multiple calls of street racing and found 30 to 40 vehicles in the parking lot of a church, and two cars lined up on Kernan that were “ready to race.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Shooting#Gas Station#Violent Crime#The Violent Crimes Unit#Action News Jax
mainstreetdailynews.com

Downtown Starke collision injures 3

A tractor-trailer hit an overturned truck in downtown Starke on Friday morning injuring three people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a truck southbound on US 301 in the right lane south of State Road 100 at 5:25 a.m. when he drove off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder when a sedan veered into his lane before driving back onto the road and overturning into both traffic lanes.
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: One woman shot on Waters Edge Apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer reported a shooting at Waters Edge Apartment near 900 Broward Road. Arriving at the scene, JSO found several people inside the apartment, including two young children with one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. All individuals in the apartment are cooperating with the police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Suspect arrested in Brooker carjacking incidents

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening (June 1), around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 22000 block of NW 14th Terrace in Brooker for an attempted robbery. The caller reported that she was outside watering her garden when a white male approached her and demanded her car. The suspect was described as an older white male, wearing a green hat, white shirt, and tan pants. He also indicated he had a gun. The suspect and victim struggled over the car keys, at which time the victim was able to retrieve her firearm and fire at the suspect. The suspect immediately dropped the keys and fled the area.
BROOKER, FL
Action News Jax

Maintenance worker responds to wrong Lake City apartment, shot multiple times by tenant, LCPD says

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Police Department said Thursday that a maintenance worker at an apartment complex is recovering after being shot multiple times by a tenant. Police say the victim–an employee of Windsong Apartments–responded to an apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday to assist with a key that had reportedly broken off in a tenant’s door.
LAKE CITY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy