2 groups open fire in broad daylight

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said. The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said. Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, ...
Police are searching for three suspects after a cab driver was shot inside his car Thursday in the Bronx. Police say the 59-year-old driver was shot in the torso while operating the car around 2 a.m. near Wood and Taylor avenues. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/...
NEW YORK - Fireworks apparently set off a pair of scares at malls in New York City, causing evacuations and false reports of gunfire. At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the NYPD says it received calls for shots being fired at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx. Then,...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun violence continues to persist in New York City as reports of shootings across the boroughs kept coming in from police overnight. Three people were shot along West 129th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, […]
A man sleeping on the subway was slashed across the face after an altercation with another rider over noise while at one of the most-widely used stations in NYC, according to police. The 31-year-old victim had been asleep aboard a northbound 2 train at the 42nd Street-Times Square stop in...
Police say a Brooklyn man faces hate crime charges following an assault aboard the 2 train in the Bronx. Officers say Runadieo Jordan, of Downtown Brooklyn, walked up to another man at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and got into an argument. Officials say Jordan used anti-gay language then stabbed the...
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kamal Kerr, who lit a Bronx home on fire in October 2019, was sentenced Friday, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Kerr will spend seven-and-a-half years in prison after pouring lighter fluid into a home’s bedroom window and then lighting it on fire. A woman Kerr had a relationship with, […]
Police are investigating after a Long Island man was found shot dead inside a vehicle. Nassau County Police say 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired in Uniondale on the 700 block of Dale Place just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Officers arrived and located a 32-year-old man...
NEW YORK - A serial shoe snatcher is stealing shoes off of women walking on the streets of New York City. The NYPD says he has struck at least three times since the beginning of the year. The man takes one shoe and flees, according to cops. On Jan. 24...
While mass shootings continue to plague America thanks to a certain political party’s reluctance to enact common sense gun laws, regular gun violence has also been problematic across the board, especially in New York City. According to The New York Times, the latest (and weirdest) arrest due to a gun-related homicide went down this week […]
A man was shot and critically wounded as he sat in a car in Brooklyn during a torrential downpour Friday. The victim, 37, was in a car on Ralph Ave. near Prospect Place in Crown Heights about 5:15 p.m. when a gunman ran up to the car and fired shots, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
A 43-year-old man who stabbed three people, including a police officer, all after a dispute on a subway train after being asked to remove his bag from a seat a rider could sit down was sentenced to 14 years behind bars, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Ronald Cundiff...
A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
