Brooklyn, NY

2 groups open fire in broad daylight

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo rival groups opened fire...

www.fox5ny.com

Daily News

Bronx man found shot dead on Brooklyn street

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said. The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said. Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fireworks cause panic, evacuations at two NYC malls

NEW YORK - Fireworks apparently set off a pair of scares at malls in New York City, causing evacuations and false reports of gunfire. At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the NYPD says it received calls for shots being fired at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx. Then,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Gun violence erupts overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun violence continues to persist in New York City as reports of shootings across the boroughs kept coming in from police overnight. Three people were shot along West 129th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Broad Daylight#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

Bronx man sentenced for lighting occupied home on fire: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kamal Kerr, who lit a Bronx home on fire in October 2019, was sentenced Friday, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Kerr will spend seven-and-a-half years in prison after pouring lighter fluid into a home’s bedroom window and then lighting it on fire. A woman Kerr had a relationship with, […]
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Serial shoe snatcher targets women on city streets

NEW YORK - A serial shoe snatcher is stealing shoes off of women walking on the streets of New York City. The NYPD says he has struck at least three times since the beginning of the year. The man takes one shoe and flees, according to cops. On Jan. 24...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Man shot, critically wounded as he sits in car in Brooklyn

A man was shot and critically wounded as he sat in a car in Brooklyn during a torrential downpour Friday. The victim, 37, was in a car on Ralph Ave. near Prospect Place in Crown Heights about 5:15 p.m. when a gunman ran up to the car and fired shots, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY

