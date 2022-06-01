2 groups open fire in broad daylight

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO