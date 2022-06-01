Kate Moss Supports Johnny Depp At His London Concert After Testifying In Amber Heard Trial

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kate Moss was seen leaving her ex, Johnny Depp’s, May 31 concert at Royal Albert Hall, in photos that you can see here. The model was glowing and fresh-faced as she rocked an all-black ensemble to support Johnny during his performance. She was escorted out of the venue by security after reportedly spending some time with Johnny backstage at the event. Kate and Johnny dated for three years from 1994-1997 before breaking up, but have remained on amicable terms.

This outing comes just six days after Kate virtually took the stand in Johnny’s defamation trial against another ex, Amber Heard. Kate’s involvement in the trial came after Amber referenced a rumor about Johnny and Kate’s relationship during her testimony. While on the stand, Amber claimed that Johnny got physical with her during a March 2015 instance. She said that her sister, Whitney, tried to step in to break up the alleged fight, and had her back to a set of stairs at one point. “I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him,” Amber claimed.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated in the mid 90s. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

A rumor of Johnny pushing Kate down the stairs dates back to the pair’s relationship in the mid-90s. Kate insisted that there was no truth to the allegations that Johnny threw her down the stairs, though. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she said during her testimony.

Kate explained that she did fall down a set of stairs while she and Johnny were vacationing in Jamaica during their relationship. However, she made it clear that the actor had nothing to do with the accident. “We were leaving the [hotel] room and Johnny left the room before I did,” Kate said. “There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and he carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Amber and Johnny’s trial, which lasted several weeks in court, is currently in jury deliberations. Johnny sued Amber for $50 million after she published a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, which he said defamed him. She countersued for $100 million, citing defamation, as well.