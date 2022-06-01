ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Moss Supports Johnny Depp At His London Concert After Testifying In Amber Heard Trial

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFBXY_0fwnsS8f00
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kate Moss was seen leaving her ex, Johnny Depp’s, May 31 concert at Royal Albert Hall, in photos that you can see here. The model was glowing and fresh-faced as she rocked an all-black ensemble to support Johnny during his performance. She was escorted out of the venue by security after reportedly spending some time with Johnny backstage at the event. Kate and Johnny dated for three years from 1994-1997 before breaking up, but have remained on amicable terms.

This outing comes just six days after Kate virtually took the stand in Johnny’s defamation trial against another ex, Amber Heard. Kate’s involvement in the trial came after Amber referenced a rumor about Johnny and Kate’s relationship during her testimony. While on the stand, Amber claimed that Johnny got physical with her during a March 2015 instance. She said that her sister, Whitney, tried to step in to break up the alleged fight, and had her back to a set of stairs at one point. “I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him,” Amber claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cj8fH_0fwnsS8f00
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated in the mid 90s. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

A rumor of Johnny pushing Kate down the stairs dates back to the pair’s relationship in the mid-90s. Kate insisted that there was no truth to the allegations that Johnny threw her down the stairs, though. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she said during her testimony.

Kate explained that she did fall down a set of stairs while she and Johnny were vacationing in Jamaica during their relationship. However, she made it clear that the actor had nothing to do with the accident. “We were leaving the [hotel] room and Johnny left the room before I did,” Kate said. “There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and he carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Amber and Johnny’s trial, which lasted several weeks in court, is currently in jury deliberations. Johnny sued Amber for $50 million after she published a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, which he said defamed him. She countersued for $100 million, citing defamation, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amber Heard Says She 'Freaked Out' Over Johnny Depp Meeting with an Ex After Their Wedding Day

Amber Heard claimed in court this week that ex-husband Johnny Depp cheated on her shortly after their February 2015 wedding. During her testimony Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, alleged that Depp, 58, was having an affair with a former partner early on in their brief marriage. Heard said not long after the May 2015 Australia trip — where the two had an intense fight, though their versions of events differ — she discovered Depp's iPad unlocked while he was "passed out" and found messages with a woman, whom she didn't name.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Jamaica
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy