Police: Several people injured after being shot by pellet gun in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate several incidents involving a pellet gun.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the occupants of a car shot several people with a pellet gun last week in the Bricktown and Scissortail Park area.BIRTH CERTIFICATE BATTLE: Sperm donor petitions court for custody of baby boy
Investigators say several people suffered minor injuries, and one woman nearly lost an eye.
Now, police are releasing images of the vehicle and hope people may be able to identify the occupants.Oklahoma woman dies after injured in creek
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0