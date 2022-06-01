ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Several people injured after being shot by pellet gun in OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate several incidents involving a pellet gun.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the occupants of a car shot several people with a pellet gun last week in the Bricktown and Scissortail Park area.

Investigators say several people suffered minor injuries, and one woman nearly lost an eye.

Now, police are releasing images of the vehicle and hope people may be able to identify the occupants.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

News On 6

OCPD: At Least 1 Person Shot, Killed In NW OKC Neighborhood

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North County Line Road and West Hefner Road. Authorities said at least one person was killed. No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ponca City Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A man is in critical condition after he swerved to avoid striking an animal with his motorcycle. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Glen Salmon, 73, of Ponca City, was traveling southbound on City View Road east of McCord in Osage County of Thursday night. Salmon swerved when an animal entered the roadway, causing his Harley to depart the street to the right and re-enter from the left. The vehicle would skid on its side before coming to rest.
PONCA CITY, OK
Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a domestic dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood. Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before noon near NW 115th and County Line Road. A domestic dispute led to the fatal shooting. Detectives are working to […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

OKCPD investigating reported shooting, death

Oklahoma City Police Department is reportedly investigating a shooting in the 8800 block of NW 115th, just off County Line Road. Officers are still on the scene of the shooting; there was no immediate confirmation of how many people were involved or injured, although it was reported one person has died. No other details were immediately available.
nypressnews.com

Multiple people shot in ‘critical incident’ at Wisconsin funeral, police say

Multiple people have been shot in a ‘critical incident’ at a cemetery where a funeral was taking place in Wisconsin, police say. The incident took place during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine on Thursday afternoon, according to TMJ4. “Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due...
chickashatoday.com

Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
