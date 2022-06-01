Police: Several people injured after being shot by pellet gun in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate several incidents involving a pellet gun.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the occupants of a car shot several people with a pellet gun last week in the Bricktown and Scissortail Park area.

Investigators say several people suffered minor injuries, and one woman nearly lost an eye.

Now, police are releasing images of the vehicle and hope people may be able to identify the occupants.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

