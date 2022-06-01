ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers suspended over group chat texts

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage

NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage. A WRAL Investigation found that North Carolina health officials have been destroying supplies of baby formula. It's a policy that goes back to 2019 - and one that hasn't changed in the face of our current shortage. Reporter: Adam...
HEALTH
WRAL

Maine now offering free community college for recent grads

BANGOR, Maine — Maine's plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
MAINE STATE
WRAL

1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings

WHITERIVER, Ariz. — A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation in Arizona and the suspect was killed in a subsequent shootout that left another officer wounded, officials said Friday. Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, was identified as the White Mountain Apache Police officer...
WHITERIVER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Chat#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
WRAL

Illinois officer shoots, kills man accused of attacking him with hatchet

Illinois officer shoots, kills man accused of attacking him with hatchet. In Illinois, a veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on friday. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WRAL

State lawmakers propose gas tax rebate for NC drivers

North Carolina Senate Democrats continued their push Thursday for a $200 gas tax rebate to help families struggling with higher gas prices. Some GOP members of the chamber are interested in some form of tax relief, even a possible rebate, but the party would be less inclined to support a gas tax, according to Phil Berger, the top Republican in the Senate.
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy