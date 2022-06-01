Teachers suspended over group chat texts

NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage. A WRAL Investigation found that North Carolina health officials have been destroying supplies of baby formula. It's a policy that goes back to 2019 - and one that hasn't changed in the face of our current shortage. Reporter: Adam...
BANGOR, Maine — Maine's plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
WHITERIVER, Ariz. — A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation in Arizona and the suspect was killed in a subsequent shootout that left another officer wounded, officials said Friday. Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, was identified as the White Mountain Apache Police officer...
CNN — Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York announced Friday he will not run again for Congress, after he lost the support of conservatives following comments that he would back a ban of AR-15s and raising the age of gun ownership to 21. Jacobs represents the 27th Congressional...
Illinois officer shoots, kills man accused of attacking him with hatchet. In Illinois, a veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on friday. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.
North Carolina Senate Democrats continued their push Thursday for a $200 gas tax rebate to help families struggling with higher gas prices. Some GOP members of the chamber are interested in some form of tax relief, even a possible rebate, but the party would be less inclined to support a gas tax, according to Phil Berger, the top Republican in the Senate.
Comments / 0